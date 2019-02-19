Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Joni Oetting
More Obituaries for Joni Oetting
Joni Oetting


1941 - 2019
Joni Oetting Obituary
Joni Oetting, 77

Passed away at home on February 15, 2019 in Grand Blanc, Michigan, where she moved to with her husband, Robert, just before the first of the year. Joni was born and raised in Wyoming, Pennsylvania, and resided in several states before settling in Shrewsbury for the last 35 years. She was a long time homemaker, was very proud of her career working for the Massachusetts State Police, loved to read, crochet and was an avid New England Patriots fan since the 1960s. Spending time with her grandchildren was her favorite activity. She spent many winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama with her husband of 50 years, Robert Oetting. Joni was a wonderful woman and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Oetting; son, Todd (Lisa) Oetting; grandchildren: Robert Oetting and Rebecca Oetting, and many more family members and close friends. If desired, please send very small gifts on her behalf to the Shrewsbury Public Library. Please visit www.hillfh.com to leave online condolences with the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2019
