Jordyn Antonio Richard
STERLING - Only a few short months after entering this world on March 2, 2019, Jordyn Antonio Richard was called home by the Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, Kimberly J. Richard; his father, Tyson A. Hight; maternal grandmother, Mary E. (Walsh) Richard; maternal grandfather, David J. Richard; maternal great grandfather, Donald G. Richard; maternal great grandmothers, Ann T. Walsh and Susan M. Richard; his aunts, Felicia M. Richard, Elizabeth S. Richard, and Brianna L. Rose; uncles, Lance Corporal James M. Forest and Joshua S. Flemming; cousins, Jeremiah Richard and Isabella Richard; paternal aunt, Krista Despres; as well as three half siblings on his father's side. He was predeceased by his maternal great grandfather, Francis L. Walsh. He also leaves several great aunts, uncles and cousins.
Though Jordyn's life was short on earth he touched so many lives. His round cheeks, beautiful blue eyes and angelic smile made him our "Bubba J".
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Town of Sterling Fire Department Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 515, Sterling, MA 01564. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 27 to June 28, 2019