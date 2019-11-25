|
Jose Gonzalez, 86
Worcester - Jose Gonzalez, 86, of Worcester, Massachusetts, went home to be with Jesus on November 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the Rose Monahan Hospice facility in Worcester, MA.
Jose was born in Havana, Cuba on February 2, 1933, a son of Basilio and Evangelina (Reyes) Gonzalez. Raised in Cuba, Jose emigrated to the U.S in 1961, where he met and married Esther (Kangas) Gonzalez of Hubbardston. Jose and his beloved wife of 53 years Esther, then began to raise their family of four daughters. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Jose had an unwavering faith in God to which he dedicated his life to sharing his faith with everyone he met and spent over 35 years serving in prison ministries at the Worcester House of Correction. He was a long-time member of the Pentecostal Roca de Salvacion church in Worcester.
He is survived by his Love, Esther; his four daughters, April Aulick, her husband, Byron, and their children, Joseph, Brett, Francis, and Jeremy of West Brookfield, MA,; Aida Clemmey, her husband, Charles Sr, and their children, Lillian and Charles Jr. of Southbridge, MA; Dorothy Gonzalez, of Charlton, and her children, Anthony and Zachary; Evangelina Gonzalez-Dufresne, her husband, Joseph, and their daughter, Zoey of Worcester, MA,; his sister, Elvida Gonzalez, and his niece Irma Rivas, both of Havana, Cuba; along with eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other extended family members both here and in Cuba. Besides his parents, brothers, Aldo and Humberto, and sisters, Aida and Ana, all of Cuba predeceased him.
Jose grew up on a family farm in Las Martinas, Pinar del Rio, where his family supplied tobacco to the local cigar factory. He later moved to Havana and worked with the Department of Public Works paving the streets of Havana. He owned and operated a seafood restaurant prior to his involvement in the Cuban Revolution / Bay of Pigs which ultimately caused him to flee Cuba to spare his life, as revealed in his biography written by a daughter, using an alias, in the book entitled: Fear of the Tide: The Untold Story of a Cuban Rebel.
Upon Jose's arrival in the U.S. he found employment as he traveled to Miami, Chicago, Baltimore, and Boston before meeting the love of his life at the Barre Wool Factory in South Barre, MA. In 1975 he settled in Worcester later retiring from the Worcester Housing Authority after 22 years.
An avid gardener, Jose enjoyed sharing his abundant vegetables with friends, family and neighbors, he had a strong love for fishing, the Red Sox, and spending time with family. He proudly became a naturalized citizen in 1980.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Friday, November 29th from 4 pm to 6 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His funeral service will be held at 6 pm. A prayer service and procession to Hope Cemetery where he will be buried will be held Saturday November 30th from the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Telegram & Gazette Santa Fund, c/o Berkshire Bank PO Box 15020 Worcester, MA 01615-0020.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019