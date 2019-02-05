|
Josefa "Mary Jo" Castillo
Ware - Josefa "Mary Jo" Castillo, 69, of Ware died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at her home.
She leaves her husband of 14 years, Carlos Bermudez; two daughters, Diana Del Guidice and her husband Dave of Canton, CT, and Selina Akerman of Milford, NH; 3 grandchildren, Ava and Bella Del Guidice, and Alina Bond; 4 step-children, 11 step-grandchildren, a niece, Sally Castillo, a nephew, Daniel Castillo, as well as her sister, Nieves Garcia Castillo and her husband Victor. She was predeceased by her daughter Jessica Pelletier and her brother Hippolito Castillo. She was born in Morasverdes, Spain, daughter of the late Severino and Laurena Castillo.
Mary Jo worked as an Interpreter at the Stetson School in Barre for several years. She also was a wonderful mother and homemaker whose large extended family meant everything to her.
She was an avid nature lover, enamored by the beauty of birds and wildlife. She is known for her great compassion for others, teaching her daughters and grandchildren to embrace these same loving traits.
Calling hours for Mary Jo will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2018 from 4 to 6PM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main Street in West Brookfield. Burial will be held privately in St. Mary's Cemetery in Ware.
