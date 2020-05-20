|
Josefina Nieves, 92
Clinton - Josefina (Sanchez) Nieves, 92, passed peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Life Care Center of the South Shore from complications of COVID-19. She is reunited with her beloved husband of 68 years, Domingo Nieves. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses: Wilfredo Nieves & Regina of Cohasset; Aida Fallon, wife of the late Joseph Fallon, of Hudson; Orlando Nieves & Patty of Wilmington, DE; David Nieves & Michele of Sutton; and David Sanchez of New York; 10 grandchildren: Tara, Katie, Sean, Jennifer, Julie, Tamara, Justin, Brandon, Jacob, and Carmen; and 10 great-grandchildren: Fallon, Donovan, Quinn, Camryn, Ayden, Mason, Saoirse, Ellery, Claire, and Jack. She leaves her siblings: Cristino Sanchez & wife Gladys, Isabel Torres, and Teresa Borrero, all of Puerto Rico; and Lydia Maysonet of Tampa, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her siblings: Eladio Sanchez and Juanita Cuevas.
Josefina was born in Comerio, Puerto Rico, daughter of the late Juan & Telesflora (Rivera) Sanchez. As a young woman Josefina and her husband, US Army Staff Sergeant Domingo Nieves, traveled the globe while serving numerous military assignments until retiring. The couple then settled with their family in Clinton, where Josefina served as a Eucharistic Minister and devout member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish community. In addition to raising her family, she worked for nearly twenty years with the Van Brode Company. Josefina and Domingo enjoyed their retirement years in Orlando, Florida, where she volunteered for Give Kids the World Organization, and as a Minister of the Sick in hospitals and nursing homes. Josefina was an accomplished cook and a talented seamstress. She loved to dance and bring happiness to others. Her contagious smile and positive spirit will forever remain in the hearts and minds of all who loved her. Private services with burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery Washington, D.C. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Josefina Nieves to: at act.alz.org Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 22, 2020