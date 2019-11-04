|
|
Joseph V. Aliquo, 85
BARRE - Joseph V. Aliquo, 85, died on November 1, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester.
He was the youngest of 9 siblings born to Orazio and Francesca Aliquo of Barre, MA. He is survived by his sister Rose Aliquo of Worcester, MA; his sons Mark and his wife Sheryl Aliquo of St. Albans, VT, Steven and his wife Josie Aliquo of Barre, MA, Paul and his wife Donna of Sutton, MA; his grandchildren Anthony and his wife Purity Okeyo Aliquo, David Aliquo and his partner Erin Thomson, Heather and her husband Zachary Koldys.
Joseph graduated from Barre High School in 1951, and from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 1956. While serving in the U.S. Army after college he married Charlotte Ingham of Whitinsville, MA. They remained in Texas upon the completion of his military service until 1964 and then returned to Barre, MA where he lived for the next 55 years. Charlotte predeceased him in 2005.
Joseph worked an entire career as a pharmacist and his enjoyment included caring for his yard and flower gardens with Charlotte, as well as his weekly trips to Foxwoods resorts. Holiday family gatherings were special to him.
Funeral services are private in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd. in Barre. Burial will follow in St. Josephs Cemetery, Barre. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to: Monahan Hospice Home, VNA Care, Fund Development, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923 or www.vnacare.org in memory of Joseph V. Aliquo to support patient care.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019