Joseph S. Altieri, 91
UXBRIDGE - Joseph S. Altieri, 91, of Hazel Plaza passed away on Sun. Dec. 29, 2019 after a period of declining health.
He is survived by his sister Margaret M. Altieri of Uxbridge; nieces, Judith Bullio of Whitinsville, Elizabeth A. Lehtola of Uxbridge, and Mary Jane Cahill of Lutz, FL; a nephew, John W. "Jack" Altieri of Whitinsville; several grand nephews and nieces, along with great-grand nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by 2 brothers, John W. Altieri, and Nicholas C. Altieri. Born in Uxbridge, MA on Jan. 29, 1928 he was son of Anthony and Mary (Pisaturo) Altieri and lived in Uxbridge all his life.
Joseph owned and operated, with his brother John, the Altieri Service Station on South Main Street in Worcester, MA for 50 years. He retired in 1993. He attended Uxbridge High School for 2 years and finished at St. Mary's Catholic High School in Milford, MA, graduating in the Class of 1945. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army during WWII, serving in the Signal Corps as a Sergeant.
Joe enjoyed attending his family's sporting events, trips to the racetrack, and reading. He loved spending time at the family's beach cottage in Misquamicut, RI clamming and fishing. In his retirement he would take rides in the truck with his brother, going out to lunch and visiting relatives. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Parish.
His funeral Mass will be held Sat. Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, 71 Mendon St. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A calling hour will be held prior to Mass in St. Mary's Church from 10 to 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 71 Mendon St. Uxbridge, MA 01569. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019