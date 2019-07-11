|
Joseph M. Armenti, Sr. 85
SHREWSBURY - Joseph M. "Joe" Armenti Sr, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019. He is survived by his son Joseph M. "Joey" Armenti Jr, daughter-in-law Karen; his grandson Matthew and his wife Erica; his granddaughter Erica; and his great-granddaughters Charlotte and Giuliana, all of Shrewsbury. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara 'Buzzy' (Alex) Armenti; sisters Angelina and Anna, and brothers Gaetano and Ralph.
Joe was born on April 2, 1934 to Natale and Filomena (Colello) Armenti. He grew up on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester and attended Commerce High School before joining the army. In 1957, Joseph married his wife, Barbara 'Buzzy' (Alex) Armenti and they settled in Shrewsbury to raise their family. After his military service, Joseph became the owner of N. Armenti & Sons, a company he would run with his family until he retired. Papa Joe, as his grandchildren affectionately called him, was an avid Patriots fan and enjoyed watching the games on Sundays with his family.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hour on Monday, July 15th, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Chiampa Funeral Home, The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, on the Common, Shrewsbury Center. Mass of Christian Burial will follow in St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Processing Center, , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20091-6011.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 11 to July 14, 2019