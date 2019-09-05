|
Joseph A. Ballard, 91
Sutton -
Joseph A. "Mike" Ballard, 91, of Sutton and formerly of Millbury, died peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019, in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester, after a short illness.
He leaves his wife, Dorothy E. (Moore) Ballard. The Ballards would have celebrated 73 years of happy married life on September 6.
He also leaves seven children: James B. Ballard and his wife, Mary (Federico) Ballard, of Medford, NJ, Christine M. (Ballard) Beardsley and her husband, Richard A. Beardsley, of Haverhill, NH, Joseph A. Ballard, Jr. and his wife, Carole (Webber) Ballard, of Maitland, FL, John E. Ballard and his wife, Carol (Hoyle) Ballard, of Dover, NH, Carol A. (Ballard) Lachance and her husband, Denis L. Lachance, of Wareham, MA, Cathy E. (Ballard) Eaton and her husband, Gary O. Eaton, of West Reading, PA, and Caren R. (Ballard) Raad and her husband, Joseph M. Raad, of Sutton; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Alphonse and Antoinette (Pomerleau) Ballard of Millbury, a grandson, Joshua Beardsley of Gorham, ME, and two siblings: Alphonse "Bill" Ballard of Albuquerque, NM, and Claudia (Ballard) Cutting of Millbury.
Mr. Ballard was born in Millbury on July 27, 1928 and lived there before moving to Sutton in 1973.
He attended Worcester Boys Trade High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving as a fireman in the engine rooms of the heavy cruiser, USS OREGON CITY (CA-122) and the light cruiser, USS PORTSMOUTH (CL-102). He was honorably discharged in 1949.
Mr. Ballard owned and operated Singletary Avenue Repair in Sutton for 11 years before retiring in 1992. Previously, he had worked as a mechanic for Ballard Motors in Millbury for several years and as a fireman for 30 years at New England High Carbon Wire Co., in Millbury.
Mr. Ballard's funeral service and burial in Pigeon Hill Cemetery in Sutton will be private. There are no calling hours; please omit flowers. Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury, has been given charge of the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019