More Obituaries for Joseph Belculfine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Belculfine

Joseph Belculfine Obituary
Joseph Belculfine, 86

Shrewsbury - Joseph J. Belculfine, 86 of Shrewsbury, passed away Friday November 29, 2019. Born in Worcester he was the son of the late Frank and Rose (Marrone) Belculfine. He leaves his wife of 44 years Cecilia M. (L'Erario) Belculfine, four sisters and one brother.

Joseph was a long time member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, an Army Veteran of the Korean War, an over the road truck driver for many trucking companies a member of the Teamsters local 170 and local 25, and then employed by the City of Worcester as a heavy equipment operator.

At Josephs request there will be no calling hours and all services will be private for his family. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester has been entrusted with Joseph arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
