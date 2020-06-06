Joseph L BelculfineShrewsbury - Joseph L Belculfine, 84, a lifelong resident of Worcester and construction company owner passed away Friday March 27th from complications of COVID-19.Family and friends are invited to a period of calling hours will be held Thursday June 11th from 9:30 am to 10:30 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOMME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. followed by a procession to St Anne's Church, 170 Boston Turnpike Rd Shrewsbury where his funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial next to his dear Mary will be in Notre Dame Cemetery.