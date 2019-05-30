|
Joseph V Bello, 78
St Augustine, FL - Joseph V. Bello passed at his home in St Augustine, FL on May 21, 2019 with his loving wife, Janet (Hodes) at his side. Joe was born to Gerardo C. and Mary A (Astrella) Bello on April 6, 1941 in Worcester, MA and raised in Webster, MA. He graduated from Bartlett High School, (1958) and joined the U.S. Marines Corps. Joe's career was in the automobile industry. After retirement Janet and Joe cruised aboard the Anna B. Joe loved auto racing, classic cars, being a veteran and the USMC. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, son Christopher L. Bello and brother John G. Bello. He is survived by daughter Jennifer R. Williamson (Amesbury, MA), sister Camy Roach (Danielson, CT), brother Gerardo (Jerry) S. Bello, two step-sons Stephen D. (Beth) and Todd D. Hodes plus his six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to June 9, 2019