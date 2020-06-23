Joseph Berkowicz
1924 - 2020
Joseph R. Berkowicz

Northbridge - Whitinsville- Joseph R. Berkowicz, 95, of 10 D Colonial Drive, Whitinsville, passed away on Tues. June 16, 2020 after a period of declining health. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 40 years, Rita L. (Picard) Berkowicz on June 26, 1999.

He is survived by his niece Donna Susienka and her husband William of Linwood and many nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his brothers Paul Berkowicz, Walter Berkowicz, and Frank Berkowicz, and his sisters Marie Postma, Nellie Turgeon, Helen Boutilier and Josephine Demboski.

Joe was born in Northbridge, MA on July 19, 1924, the son of John Berkowicz and Polka (Gosshen) Berkowicz. A WWII veteran, Joseph enlisted in the US Army Air Corp. in March of 1943, served in Europe as a Corporal, earning 5 Battle Stars. He worked for Whitin Machine Works in the Shipping and Receiving Dept. for 44 years retiring in 1986. He was member of Good Shepard Church.

Services in Joseph's memory have already occurred at St. Patrick's Church and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to: Northbrige Food Pantry, P.O. Box 60, Whitinsville, Ma. 01588. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
12 Spring St
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 278-2200
