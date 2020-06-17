Joseph Betti

Joseph A. BettiShrewsbury - It is with sadness and joy for his life that we bid our brother, friend, and Uncle Joseph A. Betti farewell. Joseph left us peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving familyJoseph leaves his sister Bridget and her husband Joseph Simoncini, sister Angela and her husband Richard Preble of Florida, his brother Alfred "Fred" and his wife Diane Betti of Shrewsbury as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Nicholas J. Betti, his mother, Christine (Mattero) Betti, and his father, Alfred M. Betti.Joe, also known to many as "JB" was a friend to many, quick to follow his passion, wherever that would lead him. Most often to Florida for extended stays where he would find work with horses in one way or another always returning to his hometown in Shrewsbury, MA. As a younger person Joe excelled as a ball player with potential promise of playing in the major leagues. A missed opportunity yet he remained passionate about the sport as evidenced with his attendance to his nephew's ball games.Although his passion for horse racing superseded any other love, he also enjoyed his work with the family business, Mattero's Bakery as a baker for many years. He was proud to be considered the best baker of Italian Breads and Pizza's in town. Later in life he worked for Simoncini's Accounting firm in Shrewsbury, his eye for detail and his perfectionism were appreciated greatly.Joe will be missed greatly and will be remembered for being "one of a kind". We wish him great peace in his travels this day and always. Funeral services are private. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assistant the family with arrangements.