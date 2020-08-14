Joseph Bleakney

Joseph E. Bleakney, 63
Westborough - Joseph E. Bleakney passed away peacefully at the Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI, on August 8, 2020, after a brief illness. Joe was born and raised in Framingham, one of four children to Charles W. and Rosemary Y. (Grant) Bleakney, Jr. He was a graduate of the J.P. Keefe Voc. Tech. H.S. and worked over 25 years at Air Products prior to being employed as a fiber optics and telecommunications project manager with XO Communications.
With a way of spontaneously embarking on an adventure or stopping by to visit, family and friends alike could count on Joe to bring laughter and joy to those he loved; he most definitely was the life of the party. He enjoyed traveling and was an avid fisherman who would challenge himself to participate in as many derbies as he could. Most dear to Joe was his beloved children, Jillian and Adrian. His family recalls the dance Joe performed in the hospital room at the time of their births; his world revolved around them.
Joe is survived by his mother Rosemary of Northborough; his daughter Jillian E. Bleakney and her fiancé Patrick Brustas of Dracut; his son Adrian J. Bleakney of Los Angeles, CA; two brothers, Charles W. Bleakney III and his wife Pamela of Northborough and Edward Bleakney of CT, and a sister, Yvonne Bleakney. He also leaves his godson Chad Bleakney and his wife Tovah and their three sons, Charlie, Tanner and Bowie, all of Northborough. Joe also leaves his girlfriend Cynthia Robert of Rhode Island.
Joe will be laid to rest privately alongside his father in Evergreen Cemetery, Hopkinton. There are no public services planned at this time. Please consider making a memorial donation in Joe's memory to a charity of your choice
Arrangements are under the care of Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough.
