Joseph J Bodinizzo at 93
Worcester - Joseph J. Bodinizzo, 93, of Worcester died peacefully Saturday May 9, 2020 surrrounded by his family in the Lutheran Nursing Center. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Gloria (Loconsolo) Bodinizzo, his sons Robert Bodinizzo and wife Teri Bodinizzo and Stephen Bodinizzo. Joe was the proud grandfather to granddaughters: Kelli Bodinizzo and Tiffany Bodinizzo , a grandson Brendon Bodinizzo and wife Rene Bodinizzo and a great granddaughter Zoe Bodinizzo. Joseph was predeceased by three brothers Peter, Michael and John Bodinizzo and three sisters Annette Pellegrino, Mary Tomasiello, and Frances Walkowiak. He is Survived by one sister Theresa Parretti and her husband Robert Parretti and a sister in law Theresa (Sasso) Bodinizzo and many nieces and nephews. Joseph was born in Worcester son of the late Pasquale and Nicoletta (Cappabianca) Bodinizzo and lived here all his life. He attended Commerce High School. Joseph served in the United States Army during WWll. Joseph worked as salesman for many years before he retired. Joseph was a life member of Saint Joan of Arc Church, and was a member of the Biscegliese Club where he would gather and play cards with friends. Joe had a love for golf and was a member at Green Hill Golf course for many years. He enjoyed traveling, going to the casino, working around his home and spending time with his family. He will be missed by his family and friends. Joseph's funeral will be held Saturday. May 16,at 10:00am in the funeral home. Because of the limitations to guests attending, his service will be live streamed on the funeral home web site.mercadantefuneral.com visit Josephs memorial and click live. Interment with Military Honors will be in St. Johns Cemetery. Josephs family would like to thank the entire staff at the Lutheran Home for their kindness and compassion shown to Joe and his family. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Joseph please visit his memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the United States Dept. of Veteran Affairs @ volunteer.va.gov The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St.is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020