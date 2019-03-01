|
Joseph P. Cancelmo, Jr.
Worcester/Paxton - It is with great sadness that we, the family of Joseph Patrick Cancelmo Jr. announce his passing in Cannes France on Monday the 25th of February 2019. Our father Joe, formerly of Paxton, MA lost his arduous battle with lung cancer.
Joe was the son of true Italian parents. His mother Rose (Pirozzi) and father Joseph Cancelmo Sr. raised their family in Worcester, Ma. He attended Commerce High School and went on to serve 13 years as a Sergeant in the Massachusetts National Guard before embarking on a successful career with the Equitable Life insurance Society.
During his career Joe won numerous awards and medals. The most prestigious was in May of 1970, when he was awarded "Outstanding Young Men of America". Joe was one of 19 people chosen from across the United States to achieve this award.
Joe had many professional and civic endeavors. He was President of the National Association of Life Underwriters and was the first local president in Massachusetts to receive the National Association Achievement Award.
Additionally, Joe was the State Treasurer and Membership Chairman of the Mass Assoc. of Life Underwriters, while being President of the Worcester Life Underwriters Association. In 1979 he was elected to be Co-Chairman of Equitable' s National Agents Forum, as well as a National council member and previously the Worcester Jaycees Ten Outstanding Young Men of Worcester Recipient in 1969 and 1970. When the family moved to Paxton, he served three terms on the Town's finance board. Becoming the Director for the Worcester Ballet Society and Board Chairman and the Gladys G Young Scholarship Program were just a few more endeavors. Being involved with the Worcester Chamber of Commerce, helping create their insurance program was one of his happiest triumphs, as was the acting as Director of Family Planning of Greater Worcester, an Advisory Director at Anna Maria College in Paxton, a Committee Chairman at St. Columba's Parish in Paxton, MA and a member of the Mass. Assoc. of Real Estate Boards. He wrote inspirational articles for the NALU newsletters boosting the membership to record levels during his tenure,
Ironically in 1979 he was the Chairman to the House to House American Cancer Crusade. In the 1970's he continually received Production Growth Awards and became a continuing member to the Million Dollar Round Table Group (MDRT). A 16-year recipient of the Agent of the Year award and a 15-year qualifier, and a member of the Equitable Hall of Fame. The year 1967 marked the 1st Agent of the year award and by 1980 he was entered into the Hall of Fame, won nine Quality Awards and became a qualifying and life member of the MDRT, six NLC memberships at the National Council Level, and earning the title Senior Master Agent.
When he was not doing insurance work or volunteering, he aided his wife when she started her home remodeling career. She restored many buildings and was able to "flip" 68 of them during the years of 1972 and 1979. Our father would stop every day to check the progress and clean up for the next day's production.
Joe travelled with his growing family back and forth to France during various summers. In 1984 they bought their permanent retirement house in Cannes. They resided for many years hosting many happy friends and families over the years. You all know who you are and thank you. Family and food were his two favorite things. New England Sports teams trumped everything the Patriots and the Red Sox were his life - a true fanatic.
In addition to his wife Hélène (Demètriou) of 59 years he leaves his four children: Joseph and his partner Richard, George and his partner Christina (both in Worcester), Byron and his wife Michelle of West Bloomfield, Michigan and Natasha Colonero and her husband Craig of Shrewsbury, MA. He also has three sisters Bernadetta Socha of Millbury, MA, Anna Desrosiers and Marie Albano in Worcester. Joe is predeceased by his brother Richard J Cancelmo Jr, brother in laws Raymond Socha, Gerald Desrosiers, Joseph Albano as well as Tony Ferraro and his son Anthony all formerly of Worcester. He has eight grandchildren that he loved and cherished.
Friends and Relatives are invited to attend calling hours, Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 12 NOON to 2 PM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Followed by a prayer service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Second Chance Animal Services - 111 Young Road East Brookfield, MA 01515 https://www.secondchanceanimals.org.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 17, 2019