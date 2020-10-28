1/1
Joseph Carroll Jr.
1947 - 2020
Joseph F. Carroll Jr., 73

Grafton - Joseph F. Carroll, Jr., 73, passed away on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at home in the arms of his loving family. Born in Milford on August 12, 1947 to the late Joseph F. and Ruth (Jordan) Carroll and has lived on Chestnut Street in Grafton all his life.

Joe was owner and operator of Jordan's Garage in Grafton Center where he worked since the age of fifteen.

He was a hunter, fisherman and loved sports, especially the Boston teams. Joe was a Grafton Volunteer firefighter, served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years and was a member of the NRA. He loved Cape Cod where he spent summers at their family cottages on Beach Point, North Truro.

He leaves his loving wife of 51 years, Eleanor J. (Orne), a son Todd Joseph and his wife Kellie, 2 grandchildren Jordyn and Jadon and his two grandpets Madelyn and Buddy, a sister Jayne Wilson of Marlborough, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a brother George Carroll and his grandson Tyler.

It was a daily ritual for Joe to sit on the front porch every afternoon, visit with the family, John and Jimmy with their weekly visits for cocktail hour. Everyone in the neighborhood going by waved or stopped to talk. He would go for coffee weekly with Wayne and Peter. He would go fishing every week with Todd and "Putt" in their Tyler K boat. Every Friday night would be pizza night with Jadon and Jordyn but he had to have his fish and chips.

February vacation would be an annual trip to Hyannis with the grandchildren. Joe was best man at his son's wedding, and most of all he loved his family.

His family would like to thank Salmon VNA Hospice for their excellent service, especially Vladia, Amy, and Cassandra.

All are welcome to gather with Joe's family and friends Friday October 30th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines observed. Funeral services and burial are private at his family's convenience. Donations in Joe's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. A Book of Memories to share a special message with his family is available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Roney Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roney Funeral Home
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
