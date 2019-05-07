Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Joseph P. Chmielowski

Bolton - Joseph P. Chmielowski, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Sheila (Lane) Chmielowski; their daughter, Deborah Baker & her partner Matthew LaCroix of Cherry Valley; his sister Barbara Jaskela & husband Ronald of Topsfield; grandson, Dylan P. Baker & wife Lauren of Westford; granddaughter Grayson LaCroix of Cherry Valley; and great-granddaughter Claire Baker of Westford; several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Joe was born in Salem to the late Joseph C. & Sophie (Kondracki) Chmielowski. He was raised in Peabody and was a graduate of the Peabody High School, Class of 1957. Joe obtained his bachelor's degree in Engineering from Lowell Technological Institute and his master's degree in Engineering Management from Northeastern University. He enjoyed a 33 year career as a Quality Assurance Inspector for the Federal Government working with the Defense Logistics Agency in Boston. He held membership with the Hudson Elks and was a long-time volunteer for the Bolton Senior Center. An avid outdoorsman and bird watcher, Joe held a great passion for camping, nature, and wildlife. He and Sheila enjoyed numerous trips to Bermuda and extensive travel throughout the United States and beyond. Above all, Joe was happiest while in the company of family and will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. A graveside service will be held at 12PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at South Cemetery, South Bolton Rd., Bolton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joseph Chmielowski to: MSPCA-Angell, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 7 to May 8, 2019
