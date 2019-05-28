|
Joseph R. Chunis, Sr. 77
Millbury - Joseph R. Chunis, Sr., 77, passed away on Sunday, May 26th in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Joe leaves his two children, Joseph R. Chunis, Jr. of Millbury and Jodi A. Chunis and her partner, Jennifer of NC; four grandchildren, Jacob T, Joseph III, Jillian, Camden; two brothers, Vitte Chunis and his wife, Jesse and Peter Chunis and his wife, Frances all of Millbury; his faithful dog companion, Bo; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, John and longtime companion, Claudia Wolanin.
Joe was a co-owner and operator of Mr. C's in Worcester for many years before he retired from Worcester State Hospital as a cook. He was an avid woodworker and a lifetime member of the Lithuanian Social Club in Shrewsbury. The family would like to thank Dr. Brettler and Joe's family for all their care and support.
Family and friends will honor and remember Joe's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Thursday, May 30th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Last Hope K9 Rescue, 71 Commercial Street, #184, Boston, MA 02109. Please visit Joe's tribute page:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019