Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Chunis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Chunis Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Chunis Sr. Obituary
Joseph R. Chunis, Sr. 77

Millbury - Joseph R. Chunis, Sr., 77, passed away on Sunday, May 26th in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Joe leaves his two children, Joseph R. Chunis, Jr. of Millbury and Jodi A. Chunis and her partner, Jennifer of NC; four grandchildren, Jacob T, Joseph III, Jillian, Camden; two brothers, Vitte Chunis and his wife, Jesse and Peter Chunis and his wife, Frances all of Millbury; his faithful dog companion, Bo; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, John and longtime companion, Claudia Wolanin.

Joe was a co-owner and operator of Mr. C's in Worcester for many years before he retired from Worcester State Hospital as a cook. He was an avid woodworker and a lifetime member of the Lithuanian Social Club in Shrewsbury. The family would like to thank Dr. Brettler and Joe's family for all their care and support.

Family and friends will honor and remember Joe's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Thursday, May 30th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Last Hope K9 Rescue, 71 Commercial Street, #184, Boston, MA 02109. Please visit Joe's tribute page:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulhane Home For Funerals
Download Now