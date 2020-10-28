Joseph R. CoskieHolden - Joseph R. Coskie passed away peacefully on October 23rd after a brief illness. He leaves behind his children Carol-Lynn Tomaiolo, Cindy Halloran, and Jay Coskie, his son-in-law Mark Tomaiolo, daughter-in-law Amy Lewis Coskie, and grandchildren Jack, Matthew, Charlotte and Rachel.Joe spent much of his youth living with his mother Ellen and sister Beverley on Mendon Street in Worcester, and studied machine and tool drafting at Boys Trade High School. After graduating in 1956, he proudly served in the National Guard as a munitions instructor for several years before leaving with the rank of Second Lieutenant. He began his career as a mechanical engineer at Heald Machine and went on to become Vice President of Engineering at Dynamac, Inc. in Marlboro. Eventually he ventured out on his own and was the co-founder and president of his engineering firm Simco Design and Development Corporation until he fully retired at the age of 75.He was happily married to his high school sweetheart Ann LaFlamme from 1961 until her passing in 2018. His devotion to her, especially over the last few years, was an inspiration to everyone who knew him.Throughout his life, he was very involved with family and friends, from coaching Jay's baseball teams to cheering on his grandchildren in baseball and volleyball, taking family summer vacations on the Cape, hunting with the guys at the cabin in Vermont, fishing and kayaking all over New England, staying at B&Bs while antiquing up north with Ann, fine-tuning designs of his homes in Princeton and Holden, going on family jaunts to Atlantic City and Las Vegas, target shooting in the back yard and winning trophies in archery competitions, touring Italy on the adventure of a lifetime with Ann, forever chasing the elusive perfect golf swing with family and later on with friends in the senior league, enjoying family trips to Disney, and spending Sundays taking in Patriots games and the foliage in the fall, his favorite time of year. He taught us about the greatness of the movie Jeremiah Johnson, to appreciate the wisdom of his lifelong mantra "First get ready, then relax", and to never to miss an opportunity for a humorous sarcastic remark.Above all, he was a wonderful father, grandfather, mentor, partner, friend, and husband. He and Ann had a marriage to emulate and because of them, our family will always remain very close. We're so thankful for all the joy they both gave to us.In order to respect Joe's wishes during this pandemic, funeral services will be private. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.