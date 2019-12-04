|
Joseph A. D'Ambra, 62
Worcester - Joseph A. D'Ambra, 62 of Worcester, passed away peacefully at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester after a brief illness. Joe leaves behind his wife Ann (Wasgatt) D'Ambra of 39 years. He leaves his two daughters, Melissa D'Ambra and her partner Micahel Beshaw and Julie Marzo and her husband Anthony. He also leaves two grandchildren, Anthony and Emily Marzo. He leaves his brother Richard D'Ambra and his wife Ann, as well as many in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Beverly (Kinnear) D'Ambra as well his brothers Michael and Stephen.
He lived a simple quiet life in Worcester where his best times were those spent with his wife, his daughters, and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his family at his home for Sunday dinners and enjoyed his summer trips down to Cape Cod where he could watch his grandchildren enjoy the sun and sand. Joe never turned down a good meal but always shared his favorites with the ones he loved. Joe was always rooting for his Boston teams and loved watching a good game or show on TV. He enjoyed all kinds of music especially classic rock. Joe was patient, kind, giving, and a witty man who always had a good punchline and could keep anyone on their toes during a political debate.
Joe was a graduate of North High School and managed the produce department for several years at the BIG D. He also worked many years in the medical field before retirement. During his retirement, he would often volunteer his time at the Genesis Club where he would help people in need. Joe will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 1:00 - 3:00 pm. A Funeral Service honoring his life will be celebrated immediately following at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester 01602-3213
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019