1/1
Joseph Dappal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Dappal, 95

NORTHBOROUGH - Joseph Dappal, a longtime resident of Northborough and also affectionately known by all as "Papa Joe", passed away peacefully at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Northborough; he was 95 years old. Joe was born in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late Sante and Lucia (Soccorsi) D'Appolonio. He attended Rayen High School and graduated in 1943, soon after graduation, he enlisted into the U.S. Army where he became a brave member of the 82nd Airborne. He dropped into Normandy in preparation of D-Day and served in several active European theatres including the securing of the Rhineland, Ardennes / Battle of the Bulge Counteroffensive operations and the liberation of German concentration camps.

After his honorable discharge from active duty, Joe returned home to Youngstown to assist with operating the family business. In 1950 he married the love of his life, Julie V. (Marinelli) and in April 2020 celebrated 70 years as husband and wife. In 1962 Joe and Julie relocated their family to Stow and shortly thereafter, to Chelmsford before making their final home in Northborough. Joe worked 29 years at AVCO / Textron Systems. During this time he served as a project manager for fire protection applications including the NASA Apollo Program Heat Shield System. He was especially proud of the safe return of Apollo 13. In addition, Joe's position and expertise involved numerous years of global travel prior to his retirement in 1992.

Joe enjoyed meeting people and finding out about their lives. His charismatic smile and gregarious personality quickly turned strangers into friends. With a deep love for his family, Joe looked forward to any opportunity which would bring everyone together. He enjoyed baseball, football, sharing a laugh and seeing just what his flirtatious smile could help him get away with.

In addition to his beloved wife Julie, Joe is survived by two daughters, Cheryl L. Zieba (Richard) and Deborah J. Ballard (Mark) all whom live in Northborough; three grandchildren whom he adored, Jeffery J. Zieba (Erica), Jennifer L. Kiernan (James), Carlee M. Ballard and one great grandson, Jackson R. Zieba, and several nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his two siblings, Angelo D'Appolonio and Elvina Tareshawty.

The family would also like to thank Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care that Joseph received. All services at this time are private, for the family. Arrangements are under the care of Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough.

To leave a condolence, please visit

www.HaysFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hays Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved