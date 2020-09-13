1/1
Joseph Darling
Joseph E. Darling, 88

WESTBOROUGH - Joseph E. Darling, 88, of Mashpee, formerly of Westborough, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Wachusett Manor Nursing Home in Gardner. He was the husband of Jean (Oldfield) Darling and was predeceased by his first wife Faye L. Darling in 1988.

Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Frederick and Florence Mae (Christian) Darling. He was raised in Worcester and educated in Worcester schools.

During the Korean Conflict he served with the United States Air Force attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Joseph was employed as a Distribution Manager for the Worcester Telegram & Gazette prior to his retirement.

He was a member of Siloam Lodge AF & AM in Westborough and enjoyed boating.

In addition to his wife he is survived by four children, Linda Murray and her husband, John, of Kittery, ME, Joseph Darling and his wife Ann Penney, of Lunenburg, Steven Darling and his wife, Yvette, of Templeton and James Darling and his wife, Patricia, of Grafton; one sister, Terry Bruckart of Prescott, AZ; ten grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was the brother of the late Janet Selby and Richard Darling.

A graveside funeral service, with Military Honors, will be on Thursday, September 17 at 11:00 A.M. in Pine Grove Cemetery, South St., Westborough.

Calling hours at the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough are Wednesday, September 16, from 5 to 7 P.M.

Wearing of facial masks and social distancing required.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
SEP
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
