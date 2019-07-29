|
Joseph F. Denham, 50
AUBURN - Joseph F. "Joey" Denham, 50, passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019 in the comfort of his home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born to Frederick J. Denham and Virginia M. (Gilchrest) Downey, Joey was raised and educated in Worcester, MA.
Joey was employed as an automotive technician at BJ's Wholesale Club, where he worked with his hands and did what he loved to do.
In addition to his loving mother, Virginia, he is survived by his two children, Matthew and Marissa Denham; companion and best friend of 14 years, Patricia White; and Andrew Savage, who saw Joey as a father figure and faithful friend.
Relatives and friends are invited to Joey's Celebration of Life Service on Thursday August 1, 2019, between the hours of 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn, MA 01501. Burial will be held privately, at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. And please, do not forget to hug your children today. To leave a note of condolence or view Joey's "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 29 to July 30, 2019