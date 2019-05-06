|
Joseph W. DiGeronimo, 68
Holland/Sturbridge - Joseph W. DiGeronimo, 68, affectionatly known as Joe D, of Holland and formerly of Sturbridge, died on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.
He leaves three sons, David J. DiGeronimo and his wife Liz of California, his twin sons, Jeffrey W. DiGeronimo and his wife Nicole of Portland, Maine, and his caregiver, Steven M. DiGeronimo and his companion Kristine Young of Holland; two grandchildren, Ila Jane DiGeronimo and Evan Rose DiGeronimo; his sister, Mary Ann Martin of Congress, NY and his brother Louis DiGeronimo of New Jersey, as well as several nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends. He was predeceased by his wife of 33 years, Jane (Wheeler) DiGeronimo in 2010. He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, son of the late William W. and Joe Dine (Tomasella) DiGeronimo. Joe and Jane had a home on Apple Hill Road in Sturbridge for 26 years, prior to his moving to Holland.
Joe D was a partner with DiGeronimo-Mikula Associates, LLC, a firm specializing in Sports Field Consulting, Engineering and Design for over 48 years. He was well-known as an expert in his profession. He has designed, engineered and patented sports surfaces domestically and internationally. Joe D served three Presidents by designing and engineering sport surfaces at the White House. He also was involved with the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. Joe D's contribution to the sports engineering profession was instrumental in shaping sport surfacing for today's athletes. In addition, Joe D authored many articles in trade publications, received multiple awards in his field and held patents in synthetic turf components. Joe D was extremely passionate about his work and continued working to the end.
Joe had a good sense of humor, was easy to talk to and always had a story about where you were from. Joe D loved boating, Coke with no ice, collecting interesting items, playing golf and socializing with family & co-workers. His unique brand of humor and amazing stories really made Joe D special. He will be missed by anyone who encountered him.
Calling hours for Joe will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 2 to 4PM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either below;
LA Parks Foundation - https://www.laparksfoundation.org/
Holland Sports Marina Rehabilition Project - https://www.gofundme.com/f/holland-sports-marina-restoration-project?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B4904-welcome-wp-v5
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2019