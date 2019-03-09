|
|
Joseph M. Doheny,81
SHREWSBURY - Joseph M. Doheny, 81, longtime Shrewsbury resident and Retired Detective Sergeant with the Massachusetts State Police, died on Wednesday March 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Fitchburg, the son of the late Joseph M. Doheny and Helen (Rymer) Doheny. A graduate of St. Bernard's High School, he then attended Merrimack College. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and later joined the Massachusetts State Police as a graduate of the 42nd RTT. He was a member of the State Police for 26 years and retired in 1985 as a Detective Sergeant. Following his retirement, he enjoyed a career in bank security and eventually became a Director of Corporate Security for the Bank of America.
He leaves his wife of 54 years, Jeanne (Carpenter) Doheny; two children, Michael J. Doheny and his wife Marcelle of Andover and Kimberly A. Doheny of Shrewsbury and her fiancé George Popovici; four grandchildren, Noah and Kendall Bortle and Patrick and Evan Doheny; a brother, Paul Doheny and his wife Marilyn of South Dennis; a sister, Helen Frerichs and her husband Leo of Fitchburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joe's family on Monday March 11, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. His funeral will be on Tuesday March 12, 2019 with a funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00 am at Saint Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury. Burial will take place in the family plot after cremation. Memorial contributions may be made to The . To leave a note of condolence for Mr. Doheny's family or to view his "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019