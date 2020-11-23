Joseph W. Duso, 87
MILLBURY - Joseph W. Duso, 87, died Friday Nov. 20th at the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester.
He leaves his wife of 62 years, Yvonne D. (White) Duso; a son Wayne W. Duso of Boston; three grandchildren, Alexandria Duso-Sparks, Benjamin Duso and Cameron Duso; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Melvin F. and Louise (Young) Duso, a son, Steven J. Duso who died in 1980, three brothers and one sister.
He was employed by Jamesbury Corporation in Worcester for 34 years before retiring. He was a Navy veteran during the Korean War. Joe will always be remembered for his insatiable curiosity and a never ending drive to get things done. His unwavering faith kept him at peace through all of life's ups and downs. His passing leaves a void in our hearts, but his spirit will remain with us always.
Family and friends will celebrate and remember Joseph's life privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project, woundedwarriorproject.org
, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
. Please visit Joseph's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared: www.mulhane.com