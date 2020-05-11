|
Joseph W. Edson, 66
Leicester - Joseph W. Edson, 66, of Leicester died Saturday, May 9 in St. Vincent's Hospital, Worcester due to complications of Covid-19.
He leaves his wife of 45 years, Elaine A. (Goodrow) Edson, a brother Philip L. Edson, Jr. of NC, two sisters Allyson C. Gordon and her husband Robert of W.Boylston and Robin E. Hammock and her husband George of FL., several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, as well as several loving in-laws. Joe also leaves a very special friend, Betsy Benoit of Leicester. He is predeceased by his brother Courtney M. Edson.
Joe worked in public service for the State of Massachusetts, the Leicester Police Department, and for the Spencer Schools in the Building Services Department, retiring in 1999 due to declining health.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of Philip l. and Claire (Julien) Edson, Sr.
Joseph was recognized by the Town of Leicester for his dedicated charitable work for both the Jimmy Fund and the Special Olympics.
Due to current health restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Please omit flowers. Memorial donations can be made to the Jimmy Fund/Dana Farber, PO Box 849168, Boston, Ma 02284 or online via www.jimmyfund.org/gift
MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020