|
|
Joseph A. Ferraro, Sr. 86
WORCESTER - Joseph A. Ferraro, Sr., 86 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home.
Joe was born in Worcester, a son of the late Joseph P. and Mary (Belsito) Ferraro, where he graduated from Commerce High School and has been a lifelong resident of the city. After high school Joe joined the United States Army, serving his country proudly during the Korean War, earning the Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation for his faithful and honorable service to his country. Upon returning home in 1955, Joe married the love of his life Mary G Pacheco on July 23rd. Joe was then appointed to the Worcester Fire Department assigned to Hose 9 on Woodland Street. He then transferred to Engine 10 on Park Ave where he remained until retirement after 27 years of service to the citizens of Worcester. When not on duty with the fire department, Joe worked for various construction companies in the area including Granger Company.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary G. (Pacheco) Ferraro; two sons, Joseph A. Ferraro, Jr. and his wife Susann and Paul T. Ferraro all of Worcester; a sister Marion Saucier of Millbury; eight grandchildren, Joseph A. Ferraro, III and his wife Jaime of Whitinsville, Tara Leslie and her husband Rit of Lewiston, ME., Toni Ferraro of Auburn, ME, David Ferraro and his wife Kerry of Andover, Aaron Ferraro of Worcester, Stephanie Ferraro of Oxford, Devon Slater and his wife Beverly of Worcester and Ryan Slater and his fiancée Chelsea Travis of Penn Yan, NY; five great grandchildren, Kira and Nico Ferraro, Connor, Lucas and Nora Slater; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a son, Donald M. Ferraro; four brothers, Anthony, Francis, Richard and Paul Ferraro.
Joe was a member of the International brotherhood of firefighter Local 1009, the Worcester Fire Relief Association, Fire Credit Union, Laborers Union Local, Brown Square Civic Association, Men's Biscegliese Society, the Worcester Lodge of Eagles and the former St Margaret Mary Church. Joe was a strong-willed man who had a great sense of humor and kind heart. He cherished the times he could spend with his family, especially his grandchildren during the holidays and special times.
The Ferraro family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the VNA Care Hospice and Rose Monahan Hospice Residence, as well as Dr's Donald Lyons and James Gilbert for the care, compassion and comfort the gave to Joe during a difficult time.
A period of calling hours for Joe will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9 am to 11 am, followed by at funeral service at 11 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial with military funeral honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Worcester Fire Fighters Relief Association, 141 Grove Street, Worcester 01605. To share your thoughts and memories of Joe, please visit his personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019