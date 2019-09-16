|
Joseph J. Fortier Sr., 91
Worcester - Joseph J. Fortier Sr., 91 of Worcester, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 surrounded by his family at Knollwood Nursing Center, West Boylston.
He leaves his wife of 65 years, Naomi (Ramsey) Fortier, two daughters, Melody R. Fortier and her husband Robert Gifford of Gardner, Jeri J. Steele and her husband John of Rutland; a son, Joseph J. Fortier, Jr. and his wife Susan of Rindge, NH; a sister, Helen Courville-Popillo of Worcester; a sister-in-law, Helen Fortier of Charlton; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Adrien Fortier, two sisters, Marguerite Thibeault and Adrienne Clark, and a brother-in-law, Edmond Thibeault. He was born in Worcester, son of Joseph R.E. and Marie Jeanne (Savoie) Fortier.
Joseph and his wife Naomi owned and operated J & N Fortier Inc., in the Denholm Building in Worcester, a business that catered to collectors of coins and stamps. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was an avid numismatist and philatelist. Joseph was a quiet, loving, responsive husband, father and grandfather. He loved to be present for family gatherings.
A funeral service with Military Honors will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 6:30 pm at Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. Calling hours are from 5:00 – 6:30 pm before the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove St, Worcester, MA 01605 (www.veteransinc.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019