Joseph Fulginiti
1955 - 2020
Joseph P. Fulginiti, 65

Falmouth - Joseph P. Fulginiti of Falmouth, MA, and previously of Shrewsbury, MA, was killed in a tragic accident days before his 65th birthday. Joe was the only son of Joseph and Michelina Fulginiti of Shrewsbury. He was preceded in death by his son Joseph A. Fulginiti. He is survived by aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.

Joe is best remembered as a good and compassionate friend by everyone whose life he touched. "Big Joe" was the first person to help when a family member or friend was in need.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

or

