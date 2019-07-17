|
Joseph C. Gaboury, 95
EAST BROOKFIELD - Joseph C. Gaboury, 95, of East Brookfield, died Monday, July 15th in Care One in Millbury. He is survived by his wife of fourty two years, Jean (Leland) Gaboury; his daughter, Melissa Gaboury of Holliston; five stepsons, Joseph Bouvier of North Brookfield, Marc Bouvier and his wife, Nancy of North Brookfield, Brian Bouvier of Worcester, Keith Bouvier and his wife, Sharon of Oxford and Michael Bouvier and his wife, Margaret of Leicester; his step-daughter Michelle Paul and her husband, Richard of Northborough and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Frederick and Itha E. (Charbonneau) Gaboury; and had served in the Army during World War II. Mr. Gaboury worked as a long distance truck driver for M & M Trucking, Pilot Freight and the Salvation Army. He was a member of Teamsters Local 170; and had a love of animals and watching Family Feud. His great joy was sharing stories of his experiences he enjoyed during his career as a long distance truck driver.
His funeral is Friday, July 19th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. in Notre Dame Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home the day of the funeral.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019