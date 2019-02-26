|
|
Joseph J. Gallati, 89
Worcester - Mr. Joseph J. Gallati, 89, passed away on Friday, February 22nd 2019 at St Vincent Medical Center.
Joe was born on February 4, 1930 in Worcester, Massachusetts a son of the late Antonio and Frances E. (Buffone) Gallati.
A lifelong resident of Worcester, Joe was educated through the Worcester schools. Joe was a veteran who served his country in the U.S. Marines.
He worked for over 40 years for the City of Worcester in the Department of Public Works as a foreman in the Water Division.
Joe was a man who loved to cook great Italian meals, go to the race track, be with his family and loved his grandchildren. In his later years, he loved his daily trips to Walmart with his daughters. Joe was passionate about life and loved to stay active .
Joe had a deep faith in God and always loved going to church. To his family, Joe was larger than life and his family and friends will miss him dearly.
Joe was predeceased by his brothers, Bruno, Samuel, and Bruno (Frank) and by his sisters, Antoinette DiPierro, Rose Zecco, Rita Langone and Gladys Quitadamo.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Helen (White) Gallati, three sons, Fran Gallati and his wife Elizabeth, John Gallati, and Steve Gallati; three daughters, Marcia Gallati, Tracy Gallati and her husband Elmes Rivera, and Tracy Dileo and her husband Vincent; two sister, Dolores Mazzone and her husband Michael, and Yolanda DiMonopoli; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be received at FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, 9 Branch St Worcester on Friday, March 1st from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. His Funeral Mass will be on Saturday March 2nd at St John's Church 44 Temple St Worcester at 10:00am. Interment will be in St John's Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III. For directions and to express your condolences please visit
www.faziofuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019