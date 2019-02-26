Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fazio Funeral Home
9 Branch St
Worcester, MA 01604
(508) 753-6977
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gallati
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Gallati


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Gallati Obituary
Joseph J. Gallati, 89

Worcester - Mr. Joseph J. Gallati, 89, passed away on Friday, February 22nd 2019 at St Vincent Medical Center.

Joe was born on February 4, 1930 in Worcester, Massachusetts a son of the late Antonio and Frances E. (Buffone) Gallati.

A lifelong resident of Worcester, Joe was educated through the Worcester schools. Joe was a veteran who served his country in the U.S. Marines.

He worked for over 40 years for the City of Worcester in the Department of Public Works as a foreman in the Water Division.

Joe was a man who loved to cook great Italian meals, go to the race track, be with his family and loved his grandchildren. In his later years, he loved his daily trips to Walmart with his daughters. Joe was passionate about life and loved to stay active .

Joe had a deep faith in God and always loved going to church. To his family, Joe was larger than life and his family and friends will miss him dearly.

Joe was predeceased by his brothers, Bruno, Samuel, and Bruno (Frank) and by his sisters, Antoinette DiPierro, Rose Zecco, Rita Langone and Gladys Quitadamo.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Helen (White) Gallati, three sons, Fran Gallati and his wife Elizabeth, John Gallati, and Steve Gallati; three daughters, Marcia Gallati, Tracy Gallati and her husband Elmes Rivera, and Tracy Dileo and her husband Vincent; two sister, Dolores Mazzone and her husband Michael, and Yolanda DiMonopoli; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends will be received at FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, 9 Branch St Worcester on Friday, March 1st from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. His Funeral Mass will be on Saturday March 2nd at St John's Church 44 Temple St Worcester at 10:00am. Interment will be in St John's Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III. For directions and to express your condolences please visit

www.faziofuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fazio Funeral Home
Download Now