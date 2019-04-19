|
Joseph S. Gaulin, 90
Oxford - Joseph S. Gaulin,90, passed away April 15, 2019 at Webster Manor in Webster.
His wife of 53 years, Thelma A. (McKinstry) Gaulin died May 24, 2006.
He leaves a son, Steven J. Gaulin of Webster, 3 daughters; Carolyn J. Gaulin of Oxford, Kimberly A. Orcutt of Brookfield, and Virginia A. Talbot of N. Grosvenordale, CT., 2 grandchildren; Michelle Hunt and Ashley Gaulin, 5 great grandchildren, a brother, Norman Gaulin of Leicester, and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by 2 brothers; Adelard and Albert Gaulin.
Joseph was born in Worcester, December 1,1928, son of the late Adelard and Virginia (Beaudreau) Gaulin and lived in Oxford most of his life.
He honorably served his country in WWII and Korea in the U.S. Army.
Joseph worked at Leggett & Platt for many years before retiring.
Joe enjoyed fishing with his friend George and in his younger years collected model trains and collected and fixed coo coo clocks.
The are no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be private with burial to follow in North Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers and consider a contribution to the . The ROBERT J. MILLER-OXFORD FUNERAL HOME, 247 Main St. is assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit: RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019