Joseph E. Gauthier, 80
Charlton - CHARLTON: Joseph E. Gauthier, 80, of Berry Corner Rd. died Wednesday, April 15, at Southbridge Healthcare.
His wife Margaret A. (Conn) Gauthier died Aug. 25, 2005.
He leaves two sons Joseph Gauthier and his wife Dawn of Leicester, John Gauthier of Charlton, 4 grandchildren Grao Desaria Supena, Alex Lee and wife Cahterine, Marissa Gauthier, Jenson Gauthier, nephews and nieces.
He was born in Southbridge the son of Joseph and Irene (Langlois) Gauthier and lived in the area all his life. He graduated and was Valedictorian of his class at Cole Trade High School.
Joe enjoyed woodworking, fishing and volunteered his time at second Chance Animal Shelter.
He proudly served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Joseph was a supervisor and retired from the Hyde's Manufacturing company after many years of service.
Due to the Copvid-19 crisis Joseph services will be private. He will be buried next to his wife at the Massachusetts Veteran's Cemetery in Winchendon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the second Chance Animal Shelter, 372 N Main St, North Brookfield, MA 01535
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020