Joseph V. Gibbons, 82
NORTH GROSVENORDALE - Joseph V. Gibbons, 82, who so many of us hold dear, passed away January 6, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital after a period of declining health.
His daughter Elizabeth and loving family and many friends whom he adored survive him.
In the 1950's, Joseph served in the Strategic Air Command in Rabat, Morocco. His military experience allowed him to expand his understanding of other cultures and was instrumental to his desire to seek out intellectual pursuits. Despite a lack of formal training, he possessed a remarkable knowledge of literature, art and religions.
Joseph was committed to actively engaging in community issues such as public works in Thompson. Most importantly he shared his life long love of music and beginning in 2003 Joseph introduced the great works of opera to the LiR community at Quinebaug Community College. He will be deeply missed by those who came to know him and experience his wisdom, humor and generous spirit.
As he wished, Joseph will be cremated. His loving family will share a celebration of his life at a later date. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020