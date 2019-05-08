|
Joseph A. Gibeault, 64
Charlton - Joseph A. Gibeault, 64, of Southbridge Road, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in UMASS after suffering a major stroke on April 17.
He leaves a son Keith Gibeault and his wife Michelle Gibeault of Charlton, a brother Marc Gibeault of Rhode Island, two sisters Linda Paquin of Charlton, Donna Serrano of Thompson, Ct. and one grandson Brandon Gibeault and his former wife Patricia Gibeault of Webster.
Born in Southbridge, he was the son of the late Arthur J. and Ramona (Gauthier) Gibeault and lived in the area all his life.
Joe was a foreman at Arland Tool & Manufacturing Co. in Sturbridge since 1988.
He enjoyed watching movies, bowling, fishing, playing golf and most of all his pride and joy was his grandson Brandon Gibeault.
Calling hours are 6 to 8PM Friday, May 10, in the Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St. Southbridge. No other services are planned at this time.
An online guestbook is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2019