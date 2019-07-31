|
|
Joseph P. Gillespie, 57
Auburn - Joseph P. Gillespie, 57, passed away July 27, 2019. All are welcome to calling hours for Joe Sunday August 4th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Joe Monday August 5th at 11:00am at Our Lady of Loreto Church 33 Massasoit Rd. Worcester, MA 01604. A complete obituary will appear on Friday August 2nd.
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019