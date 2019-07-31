Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Loreto Church
33 Massasoit Rd.
Worcester, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Gillespie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Gillespie Obituary
Joseph P. Gillespie, 57

Auburn - Joseph P. Gillespie, 57, passed away July 27, 2019. All are welcome to calling hours for Joe Sunday August 4th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Joe Monday August 5th at 11:00am at Our Lady of Loreto Church 33 Massasoit Rd. Worcester, MA 01604. A complete obituary will appear on Friday August 2nd.

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
Download Now