Joseph P. Gillis, 91WESTBOROUGH - Joseph P. Gillis, 91, of Westborough, passed away on November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of 61 years to Micheal A. (Quirk) Gillis.Loving father to Timothy Gillis and his wife Ann Marie of Northborough,Elizabeth "Betsy" Barr and her husband John of Westborough, Daniel Gillis of Auburn, Susan Franco and her husband David of Holliston and daughter-in-law, Susan Gillis of Franklin. He was predeceased by his son Patrick J. Gillis in 2016.Cherished grandfather to his ten beloved grandchildren: Cameron and Sean Gillis, Jonathan, Colin and Devin Barr, Brandon, Shelby and Brett Gillis, and James and Lindsey Franco. Joe was predeceased by his sister, Ann Mattox, his brother, C. Vincent Gillis, Jr. and his infant son, Peter J. Gillis.Joe was born and raised in Boston and was educated in Milton and Roslindale schools. He graduated from Boston College, with a degree in Physics, in 1949 at the age of 19 and went on to serve as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.He worked as a Physicist/Engineer at Fenwal in Ashland, MA for his entire career (34 years) and was a pioneer in the field of fire protection and explosion suppression. During his career, he traveled extensively around the country and the globe serving as an inspector and expert witness.After his retirement, Joe and his wife "Mike" enjoyed traveling, including trips to Bermuda, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland.Joe was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist church where he served as a eucharistic minister and was also a member of the Westborough Country Club.He was an avid golfer, pool player, pianist, crossword puzzler, expert cribbage player and voracious reader.Though he traveled the world for his job, he most loved to be at home, both in Westborough and by New Silver Beach at the Cape, with his wife and family.At this time services and burial will be private. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date.Donations in his memory may be made to:Boston College Alumni Association- Neenan SocietyCadigan Alumni Center 140 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467