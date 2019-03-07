|
Joseph H. Girard, 82
Sturbridge - Joseph H. Girard, 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 6th 2019, in the Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge, after a long illness.
He leaves his wife of 56 years, Pauline J. (LaFleche) Girard; his three children, David J. Girard and his wife Lorraine of East Moriches, NY, Deborah J. Desforges and her husband Peter of Southbridge and Daniel J. Girard and his wife Michelle of Dudley; his brother, Gerald Girard and his wife Pauline of Arizona; and his eight grandchildren, Francesca Kent and her husband Herbert, Angelique Roberts and her husband Keith, Garrett Desforges, Renee Patel and her husband Akhil, Abigail Girard, Hunter Girard, Harrison Desforges and Matthew Girard. He was predeceased by his brother, George Girard. Joe was born in Southbridge the son of Herve J. and Antonia (LeBlanc) Girard. He served his country in the US Navy.
Joe worked for General Motors in Framingham for 30 years. He went on to work for and later become co-owner of Fiber Tech in Southbridge for 20 years, retiring many years ago. Joe enjoyed working on the landscape around his home – he enjoyed building walls and creating garden waterfalls and garden pools for his cat fish. He was also an avid scuba diver and belonged to local scuba clubs. He loved classic western movies in black and white. He and his wife also enjoyed many years of frequent travel together. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
His funeral will be held on Monday, March 11th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Burial in New Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge, will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Sunday, March 10th, from 4:00 to 6:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101 First Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02154 or to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037 (www.lupus.org/donate).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019