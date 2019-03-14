Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Joseph "Joey" E. Grasseschi, 21

RUTLAND - Joseph "Joey" E. Grasseschi, 21, beloved son of Michael and Denise Grasseschi, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 10, 2019 after a long battle with addiction. Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Joey's family from 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, March 17 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A full obituary will appear in the Telegram on Saturday.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
