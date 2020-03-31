|
|
Joseph "Lou" Gravel
N. Grosvenordale - Joseph Lucien Gravel, 91, of Pompeo Rd., passed away on Sunday, March 23, 2020 at Matulaitis Nursing Home. Born in N. Grosvenordale, he was the son of the late Elie and Parmelia (Forrest) Gravel.
Joe (or "Lou" as he was known to many) enlisted in the Army as a young man and served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. He loved hunting and fishing which led him to become one of the Founding Fathers of the "Valley Springs Sportsmans Club" where he served as secretary for some years. He worked for many years at Risom Manufacturing and then at Belding Heminway until he retired.
Joe loved his grandchildren dearly and though he was quite elderly when the great grandchildren arrived, he still enjoyed seeing their pictures and asking about them.
Joseph is survived by his daughter, Debra A. Huber (Tom Fern); his grandchildren, Jared Huber (Katie), Erin Huber (Bryan Butler), and Liane Joly (Justin); and nine grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, the late Michael J. Gravel; his brother, Albert Gravel; and his sisters, Marion McNeal, Jean Leo and Gloria Sypek.
The family has requested no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260. For memorial guestbook visit
www.GilmanAndValade.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020