Joseph Grigas, 61
New Braintree - Joseph Grigas, age 61, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Joseph was born in Ware on January 29, 1959, son of the late Benedict and Aldona (Jogis) Grigas, and was raised, educated and was a life-long resident of New Braintree. He was employed as an Electrical Technician for the Dienes Corporation of Spencer. Joseph will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him. Joseph leaves behind his beloved wife of 21 years, Kathleen (Sieron) Grigas, of New Braintree, his brother, Stanley Grigas, and his wife Cathy of New Braintree, and his sister, Ann-Marie Craven, also of New Braintree. He also leaves behind his nieces: Melissa Luukko of Barre, and Emily Grigas of Spencer and nephew, Matthew Grigas of New Braintree. Memorial Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Cremation took place in Springfield Cemetery and Crematory in Springfield. Cebula Funeral Home of Ware was entrusted with the final arrangements. For more information and guest book, please visit:
