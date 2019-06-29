|
|
Joseph E. Hebert, 97
SHREWSBURY - Joseph E. "Joe" Hebert, 97, a longtime Shrewsbury resident died peacefully on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Worcester, surrounded by his loving family.
Joe was born in Grafton, the oldest of eight children to the late Jacques and Marie Adele (Gosselin) Hebert. He was a member of the greatest generation, he proudly served with the United States Navy during W. W. II and he would tell you it was for 3 years, 7 months, 23 days, 2 hours & 10 minutes… After the service, he met and married Viola Glover who he spent the next 66 wonderful years with until her death.
Joe was a self-employed Painter and Paperhanger in the Worcester area for over 50 years before he retired.
He was a caring, generous man who always had a smile on his face. Family meant everything to him, especially spending time with his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Their various activities and accomplishments made him very proud.
Joe enjoyed playing cribbage and bingo, camping with the family, and watching his beloved Red Sox. He was a Life Member and Post Commander of both the Upton VFW and the Victor R. Quaranta American Legion Post in Shrewsbury.
His wife Viola (Glover) Hebert died in 2014. He leaves his devoted daughter Sandra Larivee and her husband James of Auburn; two grandchildren, Kristine Cummings of Hooksett, NH and Scott Cummings and his wife Theresa of Mansfield, MA; two great-grandchildren, Connor and Makayla Cummings of Mansfield, MA; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife, Joe was predeceased by a daughter, Linda Cummings, and seven siblings, Lorraine, Ernest, Gerard, Theresa, Eric, Marie, and Louis.
His family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the entire Beaumont staff for the excellent care he received during his two year stay with them.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joe's family on Monday July 1, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury. A prayer service honoring his life will begin at 11:00 am. Burial with military honors will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center of Worcester, Attn: Activities Fund, 378 Plantation St, Worcester, MA 01605. To leave a note of condolence for Joe's family please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 29 to June 30, 2019