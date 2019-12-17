Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Kane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Kane Obituary
Joseph V. Kane, 82

Milford - Joseph V. Kane, 82, of Milford, died on Monday December 16, 2019 in The Christopher House, Worcester.

Born in Boston, Joseph was the son of the late Lawrence and Theresa (Walsh) Kane. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Kirklauskas of Milford; his son, Bruce of Easton and a daughter, Victoria of Maine.

Joseph was a graduate of Boston Technical School. He received his Bachelor of Education degree from Bridgewater State University and a Master in Mathematics from Bowdoin College. He received the Certificate of Advanced Studies from Boston University. Joseph was a distinguished teacher of Mathematics at Holbrook Jr. High School, Randolph High School and a professor of Mathematical Sciences at Bentley University. He was a member and Past President of the Randolph Teachers Association and a life long member in the MTA and NEA. He supported the Worcester Art Museum, The Boston Museum of Fine Arts and the Huntington Theatre. He is currently a member of St. John's Church in Worcester.

Joseph was a man with many interests and talents. He crafted fine furniture and was a gourmet cook. He was an avid reader and held a very large collection of math, art, cooking and travel books. He collected fine pieces of porcelain, coins and records.

He was a brilliant math educator. He loved teaching math to students for over 40 years. He traveled throughout the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, teaching for several years in Bahrain.

Joseph's life will be celebrated with a funeral Mass at 11:00 AM on Thursday December 19, 2019 in St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a calling hour before the Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in DIRSA – MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., Worcester. Entombment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum, Worcester. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN., 38105.

www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -