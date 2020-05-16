|
Joseph Paul Krukowski
DUDLEY - Joseph Paul Krukowski, 85, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at St.Vincent Hospital after a period of declining health and a battle with COVID- 19.
He is survived by three daughters: Lisa Benway of Mendon, MA Suzanne Clearwater of Oxford, MA, and Michelle Krukowski of North Grosvenordale, CT, granddaughter, Carissa Clearwater of Worcester MA and a dear Cousin Anne Clemons of Milford MA, predeceased by his former wife, Pauline Denham, longtime partner Vera Mainheit, and his beloved dog Reba.
Mr. Krukowski was born on February 9, 1935, in Webster, MA. He is the son of the late Frank and Laurianna (Malboeuf) Krukowski and lived in Dudley, MA for most of his life. He proudly served in the Army from 06/27/1957 to 05/07/1959 and then with the National Guard Reserves. He worked at Bates Shoe for many years before finishing his career as a welder at Southbridge Sheet Metal.Joseph was a member at St. Anthony's of Padua Church, a 40-year member of K of C Council # 228 past Grand Knight, Fourth-degree member of the John Cardinal Wright Assembly # 1924.
He enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, and spending time with his three daughters.A private graveside service will be held in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Old Worcester Rd., Webster, MA His guest book is at www.bartelfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any local Covid-19 relief fund, or Worcester County Food bank Webster, Dudley Food share Bread of life kitchen of Webster
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020