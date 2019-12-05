|
|
Joseph R. Kunkel, Jr.
Webster - Joseph R Kunkel, Jr., 65, was called home on November 28, 2019 after a recent injury.
Joe was born in Webster on April 11, 1954, the son of Joseph R Kunkel, Sr. and Ruth (Lepine) Kunkel.
Joe leaves his mother, Ruth Holland of Palm Beach, FL; a son, Joseph Kunkel III of North Carolina; 3 brothers, Stephen Kunkel and his wife April Johnson, and Michael Kunkel, all of Shrewsbury, MA, and David Kunkel of Jacksonville, FL; 2 sisters, Francine Haggerty of Putnam, CT and Christine Sampson and her husband William of Sutton, MA; his uncle, Bernard Kunkel and his wife Shirley of Webster, MA; 1 niece, Brittany Kunkel of Shrewsbury, MA and 2 nephews, Jonathan Daigneault and his wife April of Gilbert, AZ and Stephen Kunkel, Jr. and his fiancé Jennifer Grant of North Attleboro, MA; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph R. Kunkel, Sr. and by several aunts and uncles.
He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and he was quietly proud of his military service. After being discharged from active duty, Joe served in the reserves.
He was a lifelong resident and businessman in Webster, MA, running Woods Grove Realty and Ranchside Instant Homes. He had a passion for preserving the town and served on the Conservation Commission for many years, most recently as the Chairman of the committee. He was also a reserve Deputy Sheriff of Worcester County.
Joe was a person with a huge heart who was always watching out for the people around him: it was not uncommon for him to show up to help with your snow removal. He was a caregiver during his lifetime to several people, including his uncle Francis Kunkel who passed away many years ago.
Joe will be remembered for his dry sense of humor. His mother will miss receiving his telephone calls, because Joe could always make her laugh.
His funeral will be held Monday, December 9, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street, Webster. Burial will be held at 2:30 PM Tuesday, December 10, with full military honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA. Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Sunday, December 8, in the funeral home. Donations in his name may be made to Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street, Webster, MA 01570.
www.sitkowski-malboeuf.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019