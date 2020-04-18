|
|
Joseph R. LaMarche, 87
Worcester - Joseph R. "Ronnie" LaMarche, 87, of Worcester passed away on Friday April 17, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center.
Mr. LaMarche was married to his soul-mate for seven decades, the late Stella M. (Beaudin) LaMarche who passed away in May 2019. Ron leaves two sons, David L. LaMarche and his wife, Debra of Sharon, MA and Thomas J. LaMarche of Jefferson, MA; two daughters, Carol A. Haddad
and her husband, Dr. James Haddad of Longmeadow, MA and Cheryl A. Kemp and her husband, Randy of Webster, MA; his brother Richard LaMarche and his wife, Jean Marie of Worcester; 8 grandchildren Lee LaMarche, Paige GoldMarche, Caroline Alves, Ashley Stanley, Sara Haddad, Jamie Haddad, Douglas Haddad and Emma Carter-LaMarche; 6 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces
Joseph was born in Worcester, son of the late Joseph H. and Claire (Richard) LaMarche. He was predeceased by his brother Bernard LaMarche of Melbourne, FL. Mr. LaMarche was also predeceased by a son, Timothy J. LaMarche who died in 1971.
Mr. LaMarche is a graduate of the former Worcester Boys Trade High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy.
Ronnie worked for 45 years at Morgan Construction Company as a pattern maker and a purchasing agent retiring in 1995. He was an active member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and belonged to the former Holy Name of Jesus Parish. Each of his children were educated in Worcester Diocesan Schools. Mr. LaMarche was a member of the Greendale Retired Men's Club, the New England Fly Tiers and served as the President of the Morgan Construction Retiree Group. He loved fishing and the outdoors.
The family would like to thank the office of Dr. Delacey, Christopher Heights Assisted Living Facility and UMass Memorial Medical Center for his exceptional care.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the funeral services for Mr. LaMarche will be held privately and burial with military honors will take place in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Joseph's life will take place at a later date where his family and friends are welcome to gather. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Worcester www.ourladyofangels.org and the Massachusetts Association for the Blind (www.mabcommunity.org) .
The funeral services will be available to watch online by visiting his obituary on wwww.Royfuneral.com on Wednesday April 22nd at 10:00 AM.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory of Ronnie or to sign his online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020