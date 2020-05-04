Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Joseph F. LaRochelle 87

Worcester - Joseph F. LaRochelle Sr., 87, of Worcester passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.

Born and raised in Worcester, Joseph was the son of the late Phillip and Rose (Levine) LaRochelle. He raised his family in Shrewsbury with his then-wife Pauline (Bucciaglia) LaRochelle, and was part-owner of Eagle Transportation for many years.

Joseph leaves his four granddaughters, Joann LaRochelle, Gina LaRochelle Leycegui and her husband Roberto, Lisa LaRochelle, and Deanna Pavone and her husband Douglas, four great-granddaughters, Olivia, Emilia, Margaret and Lucia, his daughter-in-law, Noemi Ribot LaRochelle, one son, David, two grandsons, and extended family and friends.

Joseph was predeceased by his son Joseph LaRochelle Jr. and his sister Emma.

Known to his family as Pepe, nothing made Joseph happier than to spend time with them. He always had a joke on the tip of his tongue, a gift to give or pastry to share to satisfy his generous spirit. Strong-willed and perceptive, he enjoyed a good auction, playing cards and watching a nice movie especially with family or a friend. He and his granddaughters enjoyed a close relationship and he felt such joy to be a great grandfather to their children.

The family thanks the staff of St. Mary Health Care Center for their care and hard work.

Funeral services will be held privately by the family. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL is honored to assist the LaRochelle family. Please share a memory of Joseph or note of condolence at

www.mercadantefuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020
